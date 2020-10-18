Plenty of Changes in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. There are plenty of changes this week.

Clemson remains No. 1 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3 while Miami moves up to No. 11.

Last week, the Tigers had 55 first place votes, while this week they have 52.

1 Clemson 5-0 1540 52 1 — 1/1 2 Alabama 4-0 1494 8 2 — 2/3 3 Notre Dame 4-0 1351 0 4 1 3/10 4 Georgia 3-1 1295 0 3 -1 3/4 5 Ohio State 0-0 1254 2 5 — 2/10 6 Oklahoma State 3-0 1149 0 7 1 6/19 7 Penn State 0-0 1059 0 8 1 7/13 8 Florida 2-1 1002 0 9 1 3/9 9 Texas A&M 3-1 1001 0 11 2 9/20 10 Cincinnati 3-0 989 0 10 — 10/22 11 Miami 4-1 890 0 12 1 7/NR 11 Brigham Young 5-0 890 0 13 2 11/23 13 North Carolina 3-1 725 0 6 -7 6/19 14 Wisconsin 0-0 698 0 15 1 12/18 15 Oregon 0-0 683 0 16 1 9/17 16 Southern Methodist 5-0 618 0 18 2 16/NR 17 Michigan 0-0 507 0 19 2 15/21 18 Iowa State 3-1 485 0 20 2 18/NR 19 Kansas State 3-1 395 0 22 3 19/NR 20 Virginia Tech 3-1 373 0 23 3 18/24 21 Minnesota 0-0 209 0 25 4 18/NR 22 NC State 4-1 200 0 NR 5 22/NR 23 Southern California 0-0 186 0 24 1 17/NR 24 Coastal Carolina 4-0 150 0 NR 8 24/NR 25 Marshall 4-0 139 0 NR 4 25/NR

