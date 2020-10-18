Recruits react to Clemson's demolition of Georgia Tech

No. 1-ranked Clemson completely dominated Georgia Tech in a 73-7 demolition on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, amassing 671 total yards of offense, including 500 passing yards, and racking up 29 first downs while holding the Yellow Jackets to just 204 total yards and forcing three turnovers on defense.

The Tigers’ 66-point victory margin is the largest in a game between two ACC teams since the conference’s inception in 1953. It ties for Clemson’s seventh-largest win in school history and its second-largest all-time against a school presently in the FBS, trailing only a 73-0 victory against Georgia Tech in 1903.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the Tigers’ road rout of the Jackets. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Will Shipley, 2021 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Very excited to see them handling their business. Loved seeing Spiers play some QB.”

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool (pictured above), 2021 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “Another domination game for sure. I like how the guys are playing and just purely dominating both sides of the ball week in and week out.”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Very few mistakes if any”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It’s really great to see. The offense is really starting to roll and it looks like nobody is going to be able to stop it.”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “We should all know now that them Tigers don’t lower their standards for any team, meaning if you get beat 73-7 then it is what it is.”

Clemson commit Will Taylor, 2021 3-star ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Clemson was very sharp on both sides of the ball. Absolutely dominated the whole game.”

Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “Pretty amazing”

Addison Nichols, 2022 4-star OL, Norcross, Ga. (Greater Atlanta Christian): “Incredibly impressed! It was an amazing win. They never let their foot off the pedal.”

Jake Pope, 2022 DB, Buford, Ga. (Buford): “It was great. The offense and defense both look the best it’s been.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It just shows how dominant of a team they are. It was another great win for the Tigers!”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “T Law for Heisman”

Mykel Williams, 2022 4-star DL, Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway): “Crazy good win”

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

