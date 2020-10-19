Lawrence had a lot of fun at Georgia Tech’s expense

Sometimes playing in front of friends and family members can be added pressure for a player. But that is not the case for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In the two times Lawrence has made his way home to the Atlanta area to play in front of his old high school teammates and family, he has not had any trouble whatsoever. In fact, the Cartersville, Ga., native has been a lot of trouble for his hometown team.

After throwing four touchdowns in leading Clemson to a 28-point victory over Georgia Tech in 2018, Lawrence returned to Atlanta on Saturday to throw five touchdown passes in leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 73-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Lawrence completed 24-of-33 passes for a career-high 404 yards on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. His five touchdown passes were also a career best.

“It was awesome,” Lawrence said after the game. “The two times I have played here, it has gone pretty well.”

It has gone better than well.

In his two games combined at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Lawrence has completed 37-of-51 passes for 580 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He completed 72.5 percent of his passes there.

“It is a lot of fun coming back home,” he said.

Cartersville is just a 45-minute drive from Atlanta, so Lawrence had a lot of friends and family in town to watch him pick apart the Georgia Tech defense.

It did not take him too long to give them something to cheer about, as he opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell. On the next possession, after the Yellow Jackets tied the game in the first quarter, he hit Amari Rodgers with a bomb down the middle of the field for an 83-yard touchdown pass, the longest of the season.

Lawrence continued to have fun at Georgia Tech’s expense, throwing a 34-yard touchdown down the middle of the field to a wide-open Davis Allen. He later hit Frank Ladson with a laser for an eight-yard touchdown and then Rodgers with an NFL caliber pass in the left corner of the end zone from 16 yards out.

Keep in mind, Lawrence did all of this before halftime, as 391 of his 404 yards came in the first 30 minutes of the game.

“I had some friends here and obviously my family, but I invited some buddies from high school. It was fun, man,” Lawrence said. “It is a cool place to play. It is a really cool environment, downtown, but it was a lot of fun for sure.”

