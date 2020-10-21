For Clemson 'practice is harder' than game day

Clemson’s defense has shut down its last two opponents, Miami and Georgia Tech, with ease.

The top-ranked Tigers shut down the Yellow Jackets on Saturday in a 73-7 beatdown in Atlanta. Clemson held its opponent to 210 yards of total offense and forced an interception in the second quarter that set up a touchdown.

After the game defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and corner back Andrew Booth talked about how, compared to practice, games are smooth sailing for the Tigers (4-0, 3-0 ACC).

Pinckney credited the high stress situations that defensive coordinator Brent Venables implements in practices to their success on game day.

“Coach Venables stresses the game and pushes us so we actually feel like practice is harder than the games because of the stress he puts on us,” Pinckney said.

One young player who has more than impressed in recent weeks is Andrew Booth. The sophomore corner recorded a career high four tackles including a stuff and a tackle for loss against Georgia Tech.

Booth echoed Pinckney and attributed the success of the defense to Venables’ game plan and high intensity practices.

“Coach Venables is so intense and when game time comes around it is so much easier. How we practice is crazy so when we get to the game it is easy to focus and play hard, knowing our jobs,” Booth said.

The Atlanta native also gave his coach credit for simplifying the game with good play calls that freed him up to make plays.

“Because practice is so intense, we get out here and it’s so easy,” he said. “Coach Venables protects with his calls and really dials it up so game time is easy.”

Clemson returns to action next Saturday when it plays host to Syracuse at Memorial Stadium at noon.