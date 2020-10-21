Lawrence, Tigers continue to click on offense

Trevor Lawrence didn’t allow the win over then No. 7 Miami to keep him or Clemson from allowing their performance to drop off last Saturday. The junior used the momentum to reach new career highs at Georgia Tech, as he completed 24-of-33 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns in the top-ranked Tigers’ 73-7 victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Here is what the Cartersville, Ga., native had to say about Clemson’s performance last Saturday.

Lawrence on Clemson not dropping off after Miami win

“I’m really proud of the guys. They came out ready. Huge came last week with all the hype, took care of business and there wasn’t any drop off. We still performed and played really well. We prepared well too.”

Lawrence on how the Tigers are clicking right now

“It’s really fun. That’s why we practice so hard to get the details right and be on the same page. That’s what’s so fun about offensive football. You can tell when a team is playing together, communicating, and everybody is on the same page. It’s just different. It’s a lot of fun when the team plays like that, obviously, offensively and defensively.

Lawrence on his excitement for backup quarterback Hunter Helms

“That guy works hard. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and it shows. It shows how hard he works because in his position, he’s not expecting to play a ton. But he still knows the offense…It was cool to see him go in. We used a lot of the play book. He knew what to do. He was telling everybody and communicating. He did a really good job. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the way he’s worked. He’s been ready no matter what. He had to hop in there and be ready, and he didn’t let the team down. He did his part.”

Lawrence on still finding ways to improve

“I think for the most part, we had them secured pretty good. I think our game plan worked really well, maybe besides a few things. Some of the wrinkles we had, I feel everything we did, we were prepared. They did a good job stopping the run. They forced our hand into taking some shots. We were able to connect on some of them. Still should have hit a few other ones. There was a big play to Frank (Ladson). I missed one to Amari (Rodgers) right before I came out in the third quarter that we should have hit. There’s still room for improvement.”

Lawrence on his favorite throw against GT

“The one to Amari (Rodgers) in the end zone. We were probably about at the 10-yard line or so. That was probably my favorite throw from the day. I felt like that one was a tighter window, and I fit it in there.”