Offer from Tigers would be ‘monumental’ for Clemson legacy recruit

Powdersville High School’s Jalen Rambert is one of the top sophomore prospects in the Palmetto State and one of the most highly regarded linebackers in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder is also the son of two former Clemson student-athletes – his father, Bernard, was a running back there from 1998-2002 and was roommates with former Clemson wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, while Rambert’s mother played soccer for the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Rambert, who has heard positive things from his parents about their experiences at the university.

“They both loved it,” he said. “Of course, there were the natural struggles of college, but they both felt as if it was the best place for them to be able to handle it.”

Rambert – who has already earned offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Middle Tennessee and UAB – knows the Tigers typically don’t extend early offers to underclassmen, unlike many other programs, but hopes to eventually have the chance to follow in the footsteps of his parents as a Clemson student-athlete.

“It would definitely mean a lot,” Rambert said of a potential Clemson offer. “I am not going to completely base my path on that (his parents being Clemson alumni), but it would definitely be a very monumental moment in my life. And something to heavily consider.”

Added Rambert of his interest in the Tigers and their football program: “I like them a lot. Everyone is going to have to be hard at some point at the next level. You just have to find the ones who are that way for the right reasons, and I feel like Clemson’s staff is that way. I also like the culture of pushing each other to be better, and the genuine feel of grinding for your brother that the program has.”

As a freshman in 2019, Rambert earned first-team all-region honors after racking up 105 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and 16 quarterback pressures in just eight games.

Despite a defensive scheme change at Powdersville, Rambert is still having a solid, productive season for his team through the first four games of his junior campaign.

“It’s going alright,” he said. “We switched defenses so it’s taking me a minute to adjust to that, but other than that it’s good. We’re 3-1. I have around 40 tackles, and a few picks. I’m just a little less featured cause I’m a MLB (middle linebacker) in a 3-4. But everyone around me is getting more involved so I don’t mind it, just puts a dent in the stats.”

Rambert currently slots in as the No. 2 prospect from South Carolina, No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 76 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class.

“I would describe myself as confident, and good at finding the ball then getting to it,” he said. “I’m smart, and good at doing multiple jobs as well as being a good teammate.”

