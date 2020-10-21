Top OL discusses short list, decision timeline

Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller narrowed down his recruitment and list of 20 offers on Monday, naming a top five of Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State, in no particular order, via social media.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Miller, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2022 class per Rivals, to discuss his top group, decision timeline, interest in the Tigers and more.

Miller (6-6, 315) sees the programs on his short list as all having a couple of things in common.

“They are all programs that have great coaching staffs and great cultures that really develop excellence,” he said.

Miller, a top-150 national prospect, competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2019 and was one of the first O-linemen in the 2022 class to receive an offer from Clemson this past June.

There are a number of reasons why the Tigers made the recruiting cut for Miller, but he pinpointed a couple aspects of Clemson’s program that especially appeal to him.

“They produce guys, and they care about their players,” he said.

Clemson offensive line coach and area recruiter Robbie Caldwell is Miller’s primary recruiter, and the two have been building a good rapport.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Caldwell the most,” he said. “We’ve just been keeping in touch for the most part. I feel like it’s a pretty strong relationship.”

Now that Miller is focused on a select group of schools, the next step for him is eventually making his college decision. While Miller doesn’t have a specific date in mind for when he will commit, he does have a timeframe for when he would like to have his recruitment wrapped up by.

“Sometime before my senior season,” said Miller, a junior right now.

Miller is currently ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect from the Buckeye State, No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 119 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

