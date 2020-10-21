Why is a former All-Pro receiver advising Lawrence to come back to Clemson?

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Roddy White is advising Trevor Lawrence to stay at Clemson if the New York Jets end up with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets, of course, are the only NFL team remaining in 2020 without a win. They have lost each of their first six games and most of those have not even been close.

Lawrence, who has already guided the top-ranked Tigers to a perfect 5-0 start, is considered to be the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So far this season, Lawrence has placed himself at the top of the Heisman Trophy list by completing 73 percent of his 148 passes for 1,544 yards, 15 touchdowns with just one interception. He has also run for four touchdowns, second on the team behind running back Travis Etienne.

“If I am Trevor Lawrence and the Jets finish with no wins, I would just go back to Clemson. Yeah, I would just go back,” White said while laughing with the Big Lead’s Brian Giuffra on Tuesday. “I would go back for another year. I don’t want any part of that organization.”

Spoke with Roddy White today. He said Trevor Lawrence should stay at Clemson if the Jets have the No. 1 pick. Hard to disagree with his reasoning. pic.twitter.com/Kk4l5sc6Wd — Brian Giuffra (@brian_giuffra) October 20, 2020

White, who is from James Island, South Carolina, is cousins with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. He said if he could, he would tell Elliott to tell Lawrence not to go pro if the Jets go 0-16 and have the first pick in the draft.

“I would tell him to tell Trevor, ‘If the Jets get the first pick, don’t go. Just stay. Just stay one more year in college and just enjoy your time, man. Just enjoy your time in college because it would be awful for you to get draft by the Jets.’

“They do not know how to put anything together over there, as far as quarterbacking, as far as weapons around the quarterback,” White continued. “Anything that has to do with offensive talent. They can draft defensively, and they do a hell of a job on that side of the ball. But as far as offense, that team is just bad at picking players.”

White was four-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-’11. He led the NFL in receptions in 2010 and was a first-team All-Pro selection. He finished his 11-year career with 808 receptions for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns. The former first-round pick is a member of the Atlanta Falcons’ Ring of Honor.

