60 seconds with Jo: Clemson's Turnover Dance is explained

Clemson safety Nolan Turner explained the dance the defense does after forcing a turnover this year. The redshirt senior also shared what defensive coordinator Brent Venables thinks about the new dance.
Clemson safety Nolan Turner is playing with more confidence than ever before, and as a leader of the back seven that confidence is spreading to his teammates. The senior didn’t take credit for the young guys (…)
It is crazy to think about now, but two years ago Clemson needed its backup quarterback to complete a fourth-down pass on the last drive to beat Syracuse or it might not have won the 2018 National Championship. (…)
The expression is in football is “speed kills.” When it comes to Clemson’s defense, few teams are faster than the top-ranked Tigers. The goal for Brent Venables’ defense is to get as many players (…)
Clemson commitment Will Taylor is having a strong senior football season, and his Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) team is riding several impressive streaks. Taylor threw for three more touchdowns last week (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables sees a lot of similarities between fifth-year senior linebacker James Skalski and a former Tiger All-American and fan favorite. During his weekly (…)
When Dabo Swinney saw Justyn Ross after he came out of spinal surgery at a Pittsburgh, Pa., area hospital, he knew his star wide receiver had a long way to go. That was in early June. Now, four months later, (…)
After careful consideration and significant consultation with the University’s COVID-19 public health strategy team and external health consultants, University leadership has made the decision to (…)
Clemson Athletic Hall of Famer Bill Mathis, a halfback who holds the distinction as the first Clemson player ever to win a Super Bowl, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. For his contributions to (…)
Trevor Lawrence, a junior at Clemson University, has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar (…)
Top-ranked Clemson demolished ACC-foe Georgia Teach in Atlanta on Saturday. And as usual, the big lead gave the Tigers a chance to rotate young players in and out to experience game time reps. The (…)