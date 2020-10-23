Clemson commit is having a strong season

Clemson commitment Will Taylor is having a strong senior football season, and his Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) team is riding several impressive streaks.

Taylor threw for three more touchdowns last week to help Dutch Fork – ranked No. 18 nationally in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings – improve to 4-0 and clinch its eighth consecutive region title with a 55-13 rout at Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) last Friday.

“It feels awesome,” Taylor said of the latest region championship. “We have a very talented team, and we love to compete.”

With the victory, Dutch Fork extended its streak of consecutive games without a loss to 44. In addition, the Silver Foxes have now won 43 straight games over in-state teams, 27 straight region games and 27 straight road games.

“It’s a special thing to have that long of a win streak going,” Taylor said. “Our coaches do a great job of preparing us for every situation that we may face.”

Through four games, Taylor has completed 66 percent of his passing attempts for 1,046 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception.

“I feel like I have done a pretty good job so far,” he said. “I’m not where I need to be to win a state championship, but I will get there. The offensive guys around me make my job easy.”

Taylor is aiming to cap off his final season of high school football by leading Dutch Fork to its fifth Class 5A state title in a row dating back to 2016.

“That’s the goal for our team,” he said. “Every day that’s what we work for.”

While he stars at quarterback for Dutch Fork, Taylor is expected to play receiver for Clemson and gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers’ football program last month. The two-sport standout has also been committed to play for the Clemson baseball program since July 2019.

Taylor believes his experience as a signal-caller in high school will help him as a wideout at the next level.

“I feel like playing QB makes me a better wide receiver,” he said. “I know what a QB is looking for in a route.”

As Dutch Fork continues to rack up wins, so does Clemson. The top-ranked Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC) extended their ACC-record regular season winning streak to 34 games with a 73-7 thrashing of Georgia Tech in Atlanta last Saturday, upped its school-best road winning streak to 14 games and increased their FBS-record Saturday winning streak to 48.

Clemson, which has won 25 straight games at Death Valley, will attempt to take sole possession of the school record for longest home unbeaten streak when it takes on Syracuse at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“The team seems to be rolling,” Taylor said. “Things are clicking on both sides of the ball. I can see them winning another national championship in the future for sure!”

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!