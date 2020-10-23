Ohio State still has Clemson on the brain

Though Ohio State is finally starting its 2020 football season, the Buckeyes can’t stop thinking about last year’s loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Head coach Ryan Day has signage all over the Wood Hayes Building in Columbus, Ohio regarding their 29-23 loss to the Tigers. Earlier this week, quarterback Justin Fields spoke to former Buckeyes’ quarterback, now ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit on how driven they are because of the loss.

“You have to remember, all these fans that watch you and cheer for you, the last time they saw you and your teammates in a uniform was in one of the great games of the year. There were some controversial calls, but it came down to where you had the ball in you hands and there was miscommunication with Chris Olave and it ends up being an interception,” Herbstreit said to Fields on College Football Live. “What does that game and walking off of that field … what memories stand out? That was the last time you put on a uniform.”

Fields was picked off by Clemson safety Nolan Turner in the end zone with 33 seconds to play in the game, sealing the Tigers’ victory. Olave tried to break the pylon on the play, but Fields read it wrong and threw the ball right to Turner for the easy pick.

“I try not to remember it too much,” Fields said. “But, of course, it comes back every now and then, but really just taking that from last year, is, you know, what could have been, to be honest with you. I think that situation happening to us, really drove us in the off-season and we really had fuel from that.

“I think our team has definitely been fueled from that and we have kind of had that chip on our shoulders this entire off-season. So, we have been working and we are excited for Saturday.”

The Buckeyes, who host Nebraska on Saturday in their season opener, led 16-0 before Trevor Lawrence rallied the Tigers as Clemson outscored Ohio State 29-7 over the last 38 minutes of the game.

Clemson will host Syracuse on Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon. It will be the Tigers’ sixth game of the season.

