Clemson storms out of the gate

Top-ranked Clemson started strong against ACC foe Syracuse as Cornell Powell caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead with 13:37 to play in the first quarter. The score capped off a five play 47 yard drive in 1:23.

Lyn-J Dixon gave the Tigers great field position with a 49 yard return to the Syracuse 47. Lawrence completed three passes for 45 yards on the drive including the 25 yard pass to Powell for the touchdown.