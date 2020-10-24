Etienne extends Clemson's lead over Cuse

Travis Etienne extended top-ranked Clemson’s lead over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley with a 25-yard touchdown run at the 4:25 mark of the first quarter that made the score 17-0.

Etienne burst through the middle of the offensive line, then juked one defender and spun away from another before racing into the end zone for his 62nd career rushing score, the 11th most in FBS history.

Etienne’s touchdown was set up by a 20-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Frank Ladson on third-and-2 from the Syracuse 35-yard line.

It was a four-play, 43-yard drive that took less than 90 seconds off the clock.