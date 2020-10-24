Special team issues hold Clemson back in first half

Top-ranked Clemson went into halftime with a 27-14 lead against Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, but a couple of special team miscues cost the Tigers points and held them back from a bigger advantage at the break.

Late in the first quarter, a Will Spiers punt attempt from Clemson’s 36-yard line was blocked by Drew Tuazama and recovered by Syracuse’s Markenzy Pierre after Tuazama broke through the middle of the Tigers’ three-man wall of blockers in front of the punter to get his hand on the ball.

The Orange took over at Clemson’s 20-yard line, and four plays later, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker found the end zone from 7 yards out for a rushing touchdown that cut his team’s deficit to 17-7 early in the second quarter.

On Clemson’s next possession, after the Tigers saw a 12-play, 55-yard drive that lasted more than five minutes stall out, kicker B.T. Potter missed wide right on a 37-yard field goal try that would have put them ahead by a score of 20-7.

Potter did bounce back at the end of the half, capping an 11-play, 56-yard drive in 1:18 with a 36-yard field goal to close out the second quarter and send Clemson into the locker room with a 13-point lead.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!