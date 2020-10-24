TCI Game Day: Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson

It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue the road to Miami and another national championship. No. 1 Clemson hosts Syracuse as the Tigers look to move to 6-0.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: Noon



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dan Orlovsky, Bob Wischusen

2020 Record: Clemson 5-0, Syracuse 1-4

ACC Record: Clemson 4-0, Syracuse 1-3

Series History: Clemson leads series 6-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 41-6 on September 14, 2019

TIGERS RETURN TO DEATH VALLEY FOR OCT. 24 DATE WITH SYRACUSE

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium

is scheduled for noon ET.

Clemson’s depth was on display last week, as four different players (including starting punter and emergency quarterback Will Spiers) completed at least two passes and 17 different players caught a pass to contribute to

the Tigers’ second 500-yard passing day in school history. Clemson’s 17 different players recording a reception were its most in a single-game under Dabo Swinney.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to open a season 6-0 for the 16th time in school history, joining the 1900, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1948, 1981, 1987, 2000, 2011,

2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Clemson’s current five-year streak of 6-0 starts is the longest active streak in the country.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 7-2 all-time against Syracuse.

– Clemson attempting to remain undefeated at home against Syracuse. A win would improve Clemson to 4-0 against Syracuse at Memorial Stadium.

– Clemson attempting to win a 26th consecutive home game to extend its school record for the longest home winning streak in school history. Of the 119 players on Clemson’s 2020 roster, 110 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Nine fifth-year seniors on Clemson’s 2020 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

– Clemson (25 straight home wins) attempting to take sole possession of the school record for longest home unbeaten streak. Clemson was unbeaten in 25 straight games at Memorial Stadium from 1980-84, posting 23 wins and two ties under Danny Ford in that span.

– Though 2020 is technically being played sans divisions, Clemson attempting to defeat a traditional ACC Atlantic Division opponent for a 16th straight time and for the 36th time in its last 37 opportunities.

– Clemson entering the game having been ranked in the AP Top 25 in every all-time contest against Syracuse, including a Top 3 ranking in seven of its eight most recent matchups with the Orange since 2013, including this year.

ACTIVE PLAYERS: CAREER STATS VS. OPPONENT

– Davis Allen, TE: Had his first career reception for 10

yards in 16 snaps in 2019.

– LaVonta Bentley, LB: Played special teams in 2019.

– Andrew Booth Jr., CB: Had a tackle, as well as a pass breakup, in nine snaps in 2019.

– J.C. Chalk, TE: Played in 36 snaps as a starter in 2019. Played special teams in 2018.

– Joseph Charleston, S: Had a tackle in six snaps in 2019.

– Tyler Davis, DT: Had five tackles, including a five-yard sack, in 25 snaps as a starter in 2019.

– Lyn-J Dixon, RB: Had six carries for 19 yards in 18 snaps in 2019. Had a 16-yard kickoff return in 2018.

– Michel Dukes, RB: Had a three-yard carry in one snap in 2019.

– James Edwards, DT: Played in one snap in 2019.

– Travis Etienne, RB: Had 14 carries for 76 yards, as well as three receptions for 32 yards, in 46 snaps as a starter in 2019. Had 27 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a -3-yard reception, in 47 snaps as a starter in 2018. Had five carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in 14 snaps, along with two kickoff returns for 53 yards, in 2017.

SENIORS CHASING HISTORY

Every January, Head Coach Dabo Swinney conducts his first official meeting with his new team. The first order of business in the meeting is to “reset the room,” reorganizing the seating arrangement with seniors in front and all succeeding classes in order behind them in the team auditorium.

The 2020 Clemson seniors reached the front of the room having watched each of the two classes in front of them depart as the winningest senior classes in FBS history, tied with the 2018 Alabama seniors at 55 wins

in four years. This year’s group needs 14 wins in 2020 to follow in that lineage and match that mark. The 2019 seniors were the second Clemson class and one of only three classes all-time to reach 55 career wins in a four-year span. Clemson’s 2019 group reached 55 wins in 58 games, tying the 2018 Alabama seniors as the quickest to that mark.

ESTEEMED COMPANY

Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s run of excellence in his decade-plus at Clemson has placed him in the company of college football legends.

Swinney boasts a career winning percentage of .813, sitting as one of only 13 head coaches in history with at least 10 seasons of FBS head coaching experience to post a mark of .800 or better.

A FAMILIAR NO. 1

Clemson opened the season at No. 1 atop both polls, marking the program’s second straight top preseason ranking. With the top selection in the AP Poll, Clemson became the sixth program since the inception of the preseason poll in 1950 ever to open consecutive preseason polls at No. 1, joining Alabama (2016-18), USC (2004-05), Oklahoma (1985-87, 1974-75, 1956-57), Ohio State (1969-70) and Notre Dame (1953-54).

Seeing Clemson at No. 1 has started to feel familiar in recent years, as 2020 is now the sixth straight year in which Clemson has appeared at No. 1 in at least one AP Poll. Dabo Swinney joined Nick Saban (12) as the only coach in AP Poll history (since 1936) to lead a team to at least one No. 1 ranking in six consecutive years. Clemson joins Alabama (12 from 2008-19) and Miami

(seven from 1986-92) as the only programs to appear at No. 1 in at least six consecutive years.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 72, Syracuse 13

Will – Clemson 66, Syracuse 10

Gavin – Clemson 77, Syracuse 13