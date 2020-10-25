Defensive stars stepped up when the offense needed them

Top-ranked Clemson struggled to pull away against Syracuse on Saturday but eventually secured a 47-21 win to remain undefeated.

Syracuse pushed within a touchdown of the Tigers with an 83-yard touchdown pass with 8:41 to play in the third quarter to make it a 27-21 game. But, Clemson stepped up and forced four turnovers in the game to pull ahead in the second half.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers who contributed to the Tigers’ success with outstanding individual performances.

Andrew Booth

Booth once again showed out on defense for the Tigers and led the team in tackles with five on the game. But, the biggest play for the sophomore corner was a 21-yard scoop-and-score with 1:26 to play in the third quarter that shifted momentum and allowed Clemson to pull ahead 34-21.

Mike Jones

Jones showed his full capability for Clemson on Saturday and finished the game with three tackles and a four-yard half sack. The sophomore linebacker also intercepted a pass with 11:26 play in the game and returned it 40 yards to the Syracuse three where he was knocked out of bounds and set up a Tiger touchdown.

Travis Etienne

Etienne left the game in the third quarter with cramping but returned in the fourth to score a pair of touchdowns and secure a Clemson win. The senior running back finished the game with 16 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Etienne also tied the FBS record for games with a touchdown with 41.

Nolan Turner

Turner nabbed his third interception of the season and also finished the game with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. This is the second straight game Turner has intercepted a pass and he returned it for 21 yards.

Amari Rodgers

Rodgers led the way for all Clemson receivers with eight catches for 91 yards. The senior wide receiver continued to prove himself as Trevor Lawrence’s most reliable target.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Boston College at noon at Memorial Stadium.