New AP Poll is released

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday.

Clemson remained the No. 1 team in the country following its 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) have 52 first place votes, down from 54 last week, while Alabama now has 10 first place votes after receiving eight last week. Ohio State jumped up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the new poll, though it didn’t receive any first place votes.

The Buckeyes received 1,402 points in the poll, behind Clemson’s 1,539 and Alabama’s 1,494.

Notre Dame, despite winning 45-3 over Pitt on Saturday, slipped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the poll. Miami is No. 12 and North Carolina is No. 15 in this week’s poll.

In all, the ACC has four teams in this week’s new poll. Virginia Tech and NC State fell out of the poll after both lost on Saturday.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Clemson (6-0) 1 ACC 1,539 (52) 2 Alabama (5-0) 2 SEC 1,494 (10) 3 Ohio State (1-0) 5 Big Ten 1,402 4 Notre Dame (5-0) 3 ACC 1,353 5 Georgia (3-1) 4 SEC 1,292 6 Oklahoma State (4-0) 6 Big 12 1,201 7 Cincinnati (3-0) 9 American Athletic 1,100 8 Texas A&M (3-1)

