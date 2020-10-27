Top Tennessee OL staying patient, hoping for Clemson offer

Big-time offensive tackle prospect Fisher Anderson’s phone blew up on Sept. 1 – when NCAA rules allowed college coaches to start actively reaching out to high school juniors – and the four-star class of 2022 recruit from Franklin (Tenn.) High School has continued to communicate with coaches on a regular basis since then.

“That day was for sure one of the craziest days,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider recently. “It’s slowed down a little bit, but I mean it’s still crazy – so much more action compared to before Sept. 1. But I feel like everyone’s kind of gotten into somewhat of a rhythm.”

Anderson (6-7, 275), who has accumulated around two dozen scholarship offers, named some of the schools he has been staying in contact with since the calendar turned to September.

“Since then, I’ve been talking to like Penn State, Michigan, Baylor, UT (Tennessee), Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Ole Miss,” he listed.

Clemson assistant coach Lemanski Hall, Anderson’s area recruiter for the Tigers, first got in touch with Anderson last year and has told him to stay patient for a potential offer from the program as it doesn’t offer many players early on in the process compared to most other programs in college football.

“Basically we’ve just been talking about recruiting and how they handle stuff and how they take things a little bit slower on that side, so not to worry if there’s nothing happening yet, to keep grinding, to not lose sight of them,” Anderson said.

“But in terms of interest, I think he said, like I said, they offer very few guys early on. So, I hope to eventually get that, but I’m not going to be in the sad or anything right now if nothing happens yet.”

There are a few reasons in particular why Anderson is drawn toward Clemson’s program and would love to someday receive an offer from the Tigers and have the opportunity to play for them.

“I like their consistency, how they take care of business when they’re playing games, and just the reputation of the program,” he said.

In August, Anderson announced a top 15 comprised of Air Force, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and Virginia.

However, his recruitment is still open to all schools and his top schools list is subject to change, and the only reason he didn’t include Clemson on it is because the Tigers have not yet offered.

Looking ahead, don’t expect Anderson to render his commitment anytime soon.

“I don’t plan on making a decision anytime this year,” he said. “So I guess if I were to do something like that, it would have to be next year before or after the football season.”

As Anderson goes through the process and evaluates his college options, he is keeping a close eye on several factors that will be important to him when he ultimately sits down to choose where he will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level.

“I really care about a school that has things other than football, like academics, and has a very good reputation in that area,” he said. “Somewhere where a degree would be worthwhile of all the time put into the academic side of things. But also, somewhere that I’m not going to waste my time on a football season that’s not going to get wins or win their respective championships. So, a combination of those two as well as the coaching side of things, like the ability to create bonds and relationships that will last after football and help me improve as a person as well.”

Anderson is considered a top-250 national prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals (No. 159 overall), ESPN (No. 229) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 213). He is ranked as high as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the class by Rivals.

