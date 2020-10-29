Etienne can set more than one all-time record on Saturday

By now just about everyone knows how close Travis Etienne is to breaking the ACC’s all-time record for career rushing yards.

The Clemson running back needs just 43 yards Saturday against Boston College to set the new mark, which Ted Brown (4,602) set during his four years at NC State from 1975-’78. Etienne comes into the game with 4,560 career yards.

But there is more damage Etienne can do to the Clemson, ACC and NCAA record books this week than just setting the rushing mark.

Etienne, who has at least one rushing or receiving touchdown in 41 of his 49 career games, is also attempting to score a touchdown of any kind for a 42nd career game, which would break the FBS record held by San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey from 2013-16.

The Clemson running back is also attempting to record his 20th career 100- yard rushing game to tie NC State’s Joe McIntosh and Boston College’s AJ Dillon for seventh-most in ACC history. Etienne’s 19 100-yard rushing games are already a Clemson record.

Etienne is entering the game with two career 100-yard games against Boston College. Earlier this year against Wake Forest, he tied the school record held by Kenny Flowers (vs. Duke, 1983-85) and Wayne Gallman (vs. South Carolina, 2014-16) with three career 100-yard rushing games against a single opponent (three). This week, he can become the first Clemson player to post three career 100-yard games against multiple opponents.

He needs two rushing touchdowns to tie or three rushing touchdowns to pass Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary (66) for sixth-most career rushing touchdowns according to official NCAA FBS records. Etienne currently has 64 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Etienne needs four touchdowns of any kind to tie Texas’ Ricky Williams (75) for the fifth-most career total touchdowns of any FBS player since 1956. The Clemson running back has 71 total touchdowns.

The senior needs five points to surpass Duke’s Ross Martin (430 from 2012-15) for second on the ACC’s career scoring leaderboard. Etienne (426) is already Clemson’s all-time leading scorer and the only non-kicker in ACC history with at least 400 career points.

Etienne (5,982) needs 18 all-purpose yards to join former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller as the only players in ACC history to record 6,000 career all-purpose yards. Spiller had 7,588 yards during his four years at Clemson from 2006-’09.

Etienne (4,583) needs 32 combined rushing and passing yards to pass Homer Jordan (4,614) for 11th on Clemson’s career leaderboard for total offense.

Etienne (861) needs 139 receiving yards to reach 1,000 career receiving yards. He would become only the 12th player in FBS history to record at least 4,000 rushing yards and at least 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

