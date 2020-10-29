Official statement from Dabo Swinney on Trevor Lawrence

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided the following update this evening on quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”