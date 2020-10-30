ACC announces plans for Tipoff Events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its plans for the annual ACC Operation Basketball and ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff events.

The virtual events will be televised live by ACC Network on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12. ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff will be held from 5-7 p.m. each night, while Operation Basketball will air from 7-9 p.m. both evenings.

The head coaches from each of the 15 ACC men’s and women’s basketball programs will be featured on one of the two nights as part of panel interviews hosted by ACCN’s Kelsey Riggs. One student-athlete from each program will also participate as part of roundtable discussions with Riggs as well as men’s analysts Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock and women’s analysts Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt. The student-athlete lineups for both events will be announced at a later date.

As part of both events, ACC Commissioner John Swofford will participate in Q&A sessions with Riggs. He will join the Operation Basketball show on Wednesday and Women’s Basketball Tipoff on Thursday.

The ACC men’s basketball coaches will also be available for credentialed media on a preseason video call on Thursday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m., with each coach speaking for 10 minutes. Further details on this call will be announced at a later date.

The women’s preseason All-ACC teams and predicted order of finish will be announced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10 as part of ACCN’s Packer & Durham. The men’s preseason All-ACC team and predicted order of finish will be unveiled at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 also on ACCN’s Packer & Durham.

Operation Basketball – Head Coach Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (7-9 p.m.)

Brad Brownell (Clemson)

Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)

Leonard Hamilton (Florida State)

Jim Larrañaga (Miami)

Roy Williams (North Carolina)

Steve Forbes (Wake Forest)

Thursday, Nov. 12 (7-9 p.m.)

Jim Christian (Boston College)

Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)

Chris Mack (Louisville)

Kevin Keatts (NC State)

Mike Brey (Notre Dame)

Jeff Capel (Pitt)

Jim Boeheim (Syracuse)

Tony Bennett (Virginia)

Mike Young (Virginia Tech)

Women’s Basketball Tipoff – Head Coach Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (5-7 p.m.)

Amanda Butler (Clemson)

Kara Lawson (Duke)

Nell Fortner (Georgia Tech)

Katie Meier (Miami)

Courtney Banghart (North Carolina)

Wes Moore (NC State)

Lance White (Pitt)

Tina Thompson (Virginia)

Kenny Brooks (Virginia Tech)

Thursday, Nov. 12 (5-7 p.m.)

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (Boston College)

Brooke Wyckoff (Florida State)

Jeff Walz (Louisville)

Niele Ivey (Notre Dame)

Quentin Hillsman (Syracuse)

Jen Hoover (Wake Forest)

—courtesy ACC Communications