‘Clemson came out on top every time’ for 4-star Ohio OL

Just over a week after narrowing down his recruitment to five schools, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive tackle Blake Miller ended his recruiting process on Wednesday when he announced his verbal pledge to Clemson, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment for the 2022 class.

“I was looking at my top 5 list and trying to put them in a relative order based on my thoughts on the coaches, programs and culture,” Miller told The Clemson Insider, “and Clemson came out on top every time.”

Miller, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound high school junior, explained what specifically set the Tigers apart from the other schools in the top 5 he released on Oct. 19 – Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida.

“The culture they have going there is really special,” he said. “It gets the very best out of their players. Their coaching staff is very experienced and cares about their players.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleasantly surprised when Miller informed him of his decision to shut things down this early in the process and commit to the Tigers.

“He was a bit surprised but really excited,” Miller said.

Miller, who held 20 total scholarship offers, is stoked to be Clemson’s first commit in the 2022 cycle and ready to start helping the Tigers recruit other top prospects to join him in the class.

“It feels good,” he said. “I’m definitely excited.”

Miller is ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect from Ohio, No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 119 overall prospect for the 2022 class by Rivals.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!