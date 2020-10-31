Clemson releases inactive list for Boston College game

By Will Vandervort | October 31, 2020 10:22 am

Clemson Football released its inactive list prior to Saturday’s game against Boston College.

The Tigers announced they will be without defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg) and strongside linebacker Mike Jones (hamstring), as well today. Of course, Clemson had previously announced it will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19) and middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) earlier this week.

Backup running back Chez Mellusi is also unavailable to play today.

The following players on Clemson’s roster are not expected to be available for today’s game: CB Fred Davis II, DT Tyler Davis, DE Justin Foster, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski and DT Tré Williams.

Kickoff for today’s game is set for noon.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story