Clemson's struggles amplified on stat sheet

No. 1 Clemson struggled to create momentum in their first half of play against Boston College, trailing for the first time this season by a score of 28-13.

With key players missing on both sides of the ball, the Tigers made a plethora of mistakes over the first two quarters of play for a less-than shining performance so far.

In the first half, the Tigers racked up 239 yards of total offense and allowed 209 yards.

Running back Travis Etienne had the Tigers lone touchdown of the half and broke an NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown with 42 games. But, Clemson only rushed for 17 yards in the half.

With starter and Heisman favorite Trevor Lawrence out for the time being, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was called upon late in the week to make his first career start in the Clemson uniform. The first-time starter completed 19-of-26 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown.

On top of their offensive struggles, the Tigers gave up many opportunities to keep the Golden Eagles at bay. Boston College was 4-for-6 on 3rd down and quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 8-for-12 for 161 yards and two scores.

Looking ahead to their second half of play, the Tigers look to make up a 15-point deficit and earn their seventh win on the season.