DJ, Clemson answer with touchdown pass

By October 31, 2020 12:21 pm

Top-ranked Clemson evened up the score with a solid drive capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 65 yards  in eight plays and 2:14.

After Boston College drove down the field to draw first blood, Uiagalelei completed all three of his passing attempts and led the Tigers on a cohesive touchdown drive. Etienne caught the swing pass for 35 yards and scored a touchdown in his 42nd game, an NCAA record.

