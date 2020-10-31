DJ, Clemson answer with touchdown pass

Top-ranked Clemson evened up the score with a solid drive capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 65 yards in eight plays and 2:14.

After Boston College drove down the field to draw first blood, Uiagalelei completed all three of his passing attempts and led the Tigers on a cohesive touchdown drive. Etienne caught the swing pass for 35 yards and scored a touchdown in his 42nd game, an NCAA record.