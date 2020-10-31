Eagles stunning top-ranked Clemson at halftime

Top-ranked Clemson appears to be in trouble as it heads to halftime against Boston College today.

Led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the Eagles have stunned the Tigers with a 28-13 lead at halftime. BC also got a game-changing 97-yard fumble return from cornerback Brandon Sebastian in the second quarter.

Jurkovec completed 8-of-12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Clemson, of course, is without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. But his backup, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, played well. Uiagalelei threw for 222 yards while completing 19-of-26 passes, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to running back Travis Etienne on the Tigers’ first drive of the game.

However, mistakes plagued Clemson in the first half. The fumbled, pass interference call, a roughing the passer and an offside penalty on fourth down.

On BC’s last drive of the first half, Clemson recorded a Nolan Turner interception, but a roughing the passer penalty negated the interception. A few plays later, the Tigers appeared to have stopped the Eagles and held them to a field goal attempt, but BC tried to run a trick play and got Clemson to jump offside. Jurkovce pay them pay on the next play when he found C.J. Lewis for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:02 to play before halftime.

Clemson appeared to be going in for a game-tying touchdown when Etienne and Uiagalelei had trouble with the exchange. Sebastian recovered the loose ball and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead with 12:14 to play in the first half.

Clemson tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter when Etienne caught a screen pass in the flats from Uiagalelei and then sprinted 35 yards untouched for an easy touchdown.

BC quickly answered the Etienne touchdown. On its second drive of the game, Jurkovec led the Eagles on a six-play, 75-yard drive, which running back David Bailey capped with a 2-yard touchdown. The Bailey touchdown gave them a 14-7 lead with 8:41 to play in the first quarter.

Boston College controlled the first half from the outset. It became the first team to take the lead on the Tigers all year when they took the opening drive of the game and needed just four plays to go 74 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Jurkovec tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jay Flowers for the 7-0 lead with 13:08 to go in the first quarter.

Clemson’s P.T. Potter added a 50-yard field goal with seven second to play before halftime.