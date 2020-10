Top-ranked Clemson drove down the field and took its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 11:34 to play on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:11.

The rushing touchdown gave Etienne a touchdown through the air and on the ground in each of the last six games. He also passed Ted Brown for the most rushing yards in ACC history. The 17-yard touchdown gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.