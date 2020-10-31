Uiagalelei not the problem in first half

Top-ranked Clemson had its fair share of problems in the first half from a 97-yard fumble return to big plays surrendered on defense. Boston College started the game with poise and went to the halftime break with a 28-13 lead at the break.

In the wake of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s absence, a lot of people wondered how freshman D.J. Uiagalelei would fare in his first start at the helm of the offense.

Uiagalelei looked poised and played an outstanding first thirty minutes as the starter. He finished the half 19-of-26 for 222 yards and one touchdown.

The California native completed his first eight passes of the game. One of those included a 35-yard touchdown on a swing pass to Travis Etienne to tie the game 7-7 with 13:08 to play in the first quarter.

Uiagalelei led Clemson down the field again on a 12 play 87-yard drive. But Etienne fumbled at the three-yard line and Brandon Sebastian returned it 97 yards to give the Eagles a 12-7 lead and flip the momentum with 12:14 to play in the first half.

Clemson moved the ball into BC territory again on the following drive and kicked a field goal to cut the score to 21-10. On the following series, the Eagles answered with a 75-yard drive in 7:42 to extend its lead to 28-10.

But, with 1:02 to play in the half Uiagalelei led a drive to set up a 50-yard field goal by B.T. Potter that made the deficit 28-13 at the end of the first half.

Uiagalelei showed his skillset on the drive with a 12-yard completion to Cornell Powell to start the drive and passes of 15 yards to Powell and E.J. Williams to set up the field goal.

Clemson needs more of the same from Uiagalelei in the second half and a big boost from the defense.