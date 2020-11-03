Kelly, Swinney Slightly Frustrated with Mandatory Day Off

Saturday will be the biggest day in college football to this point in the 2020 season, but Tuesday’s election will also be an important day.

The NCAA mandated Tuesday to be a day off to encourage voting and allow for student-athletes to vote.

Notre Dame and every other college football program will have to adjust on the fly as no practice on Tuesday throws them out of routine.

In a typical week, Sunday is an off day for treatment and recovery. Mental Monday is more of a strength and conditioning day with meetings sprinkled in, but the Irish will be in pads.

“We had to come right back in after getting off a plane at midnight and rush our players back into the building during COVID first thing in the morning to get them in the weight room, in the training room and into meetings,” Kelly stated on Monday afternoon. “Less than an ideal situation. It is what it is.

