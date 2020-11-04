Two-Minute Drill: Thomas had difficult time with COVID-19

After testing positive for the coronavirus in late March or early April, it took Xavier Thomas about five months before he truly felt recovered from the effects of the virus.

The Clemson defensive end said the Tigers were about two games into the season before the effects had fully gone away. It was a frustrating time for Thomas as saw some of his teammates, who tested positive for the virus much later than him, already back on the field and helping the team.

Thomas also previews Saturday’s Notre Dame game and discusses the targeting call the will force him to miss the first half at South Bend.