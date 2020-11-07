Tigers tie the score in South Bend

Football

November 7, 2020 9:53 pm

After trailing by 10 points on three occasions in Saturday night’s game, No. 1 Clemson tied things up late in the third quarter against fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend.

The Tigers finished off a 13-play, 60-yard drive that spanned 6:29 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to tight end Davis Allen, knotting the score at 23-23 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

The touchdown came two plays after Uiagalelei converted a fourth-and-short from Notre Dame’s 11-yard line with a 1-yard run on a quarterback power play.

Earlier in the drive, on third-and-5 from Notre Dame’s 27, Uiagalelei rolled to his right and fired a strike to Travis Etienne for a 7-yard completion that moved the chains.

