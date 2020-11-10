Clemson releases its 2020-'21 basketball schedule

Clemson’s home ACC slate for the 2020-’21 basketball season is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

The ACC released its league-wide schedule Tuesday morning on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s season ticket holders will soon receive instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

Clemson will have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual rivalry game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 25 vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26 vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2 SC State

Dec. 9 Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22 Morehead State

Dec. 29/30 Florida State

Jan. 2 at Miami (Fla.)

Jan. 5-6 NC State

Jan. 9 at North Carolina

Jan. 12-13 at Syracuse

Jan. 16 Virginia

Jan. 19-20 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23 at Florida State

Jan. 26-27 Boston College

Jan. 30 at Duke

Feb. 2-3 North Carolina

Feb. 6 Syracuse

Feb. 13 Georgia Tech

Feb. 16-17 at Notre Dame

Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 23-24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 27 Miami (Fla.)

March 2-3 Louisville

March 5-6 Pittsburgh