Clemson releases its 2020-'21 basketball schedule

By November 10, 2020 9:46 am

Clemson’s home ACC slate for the 2020-’21 basketball season is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

The ACC released its league-wide schedule Tuesday morning on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s season ticket holders will soon receive instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

Clemson will have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual rivalry game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 25                vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26                vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2              SC State

Dec. 9              Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12                vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15                at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22           Morehead State

Dec. 29/30      Florida State

Jan. 2                   at Miami (Fla.)

Jan. 5-6           NC State

Jan. 9                   at North Carolina

Jan. 12-13         at Syracuse

Jan. 16            Virginia

Jan. 19-20         at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23                at Florida State

Jan. 26-27      Boston College

Jan. 30                at Duke

Feb. 2-3          North Carolina

Feb. 6              Syracuse

Feb. 13            Georgia Tech

Feb. 16-17         at Notre Dame

Feb. 21                at Pittsburgh

Feb. 23-24         at Wake Forest

Feb. 27            Miami (Fla.)

March 2-3       Louisville

March 5-6       Pittsburgh

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

