Recruits react to Clemson's hard-fought loss at Notre Dame

Clemson saw several historic streaks come to an end with its 47-40, double-overtime loss to Notre Dame in Saturday night’s top-four matchup in South Bend. The defeat ended a 50-game winning streak in Saturday games (longest in the FBS in the AP Poll era), a 36-game regular season winning streak (longest in ACC history and tied for fourth-longest in the FBS in the AP Poll era), a 28-game winning streak against conference opponents (tied for second-longest in ACC history) and a school-record 14-game road winning streak.

Despite the absence of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19 protocol) and several other key players due to injuries, the Tigers showed a lot of fight and heart in overcoming double-digit deficits on multiple occasions during the game and nearly handing the Fighting Irish their first home loss since the 2017 season.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments and other prospects to get their reactions to the Tigers’ hard-fought loss against Notre Dame. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool, 2021 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “They played hard and gave it all they had! This program is special and will keep getting better. I can’t wait to get there!”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Great game. ND showed up to play. Missing a bunch of guys but that’s how teams grow. We will see them again.”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “I thought it was a well-fought game despite missing a bunch of players. We love to win but losses like these make us stronger for sure!”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Tough loss. Best is yet to come.”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “We fought hard but they capitalized on a lot of our mistakes.”

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, 2021 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “It was definitely a little upsetting but I loved the fight, and we’re definitely a play or two away from this being completely different. I know we’ll bounce back and we will see them again.”

Clemson commit Will Taylor, 2021 ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Tough loss, I thought it was a great game. Coach Swinney will get them back on track and have them ready to go for the rest of the season. Hopefully they will get another shot at ND in the ACC Championship.”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “They were down a bunch of key guys. But the fact that they were always in the fight is very respectable.”

Chase Biddle, 2022 4-star S, Garland, Texas (Garland): “I feel like the whole team was hurt. Just to put up a fight like that shows how strong the team really is.”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “It was a pretty good fight, especially that key guys weren’t playing. The freshmen held their own and kept fighting.”

T.J. Dudley, 2022 4-star LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Catholic): “It was a great game, and knowing they were missing a bunch a players just lets you know how good they’re gonna be for the next couple of years.”

Cade Klubnik, 2022 4-star QB, Austin, Texas (Westlake): “Man it was a heck of a game. D.J. played a HECK of a game and I think it would’ve been a different ball game without those two wild insane turnovers.”

Nikai Martinez, 2022 4-star CB, Apopka, Fla. (Apopka): “It was a great game last night, came down to the wire. Can’t wait to see them meet up again.”

Langston Patterson, 2022 4-star LB, Nashville, Tenn. (Christ Presbyterian Academy): Awesome environment. You play at a big-time program, to play in games like that. Clemson didn’t have their best players on the field last night but when you’re a top-three team, your next man up has gotta get it done if you want a ring.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “I love the way Clemson fought, and despite missing key players they managed to be in the game. It just shows how deep of a team they are, and how bright the future for the program is.”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “Clemson is still the better team.”

Brenen Thompson, 2022 4-star ATH, Spearman, Texas (Spearman): “Man that game was one to see. Crazy ending. I know Clemson was missing some key players but being able to adjust is a huge part of the game. So props to them for being able to handle those situations. But really exciting game.”

C.J. Williams, 2022 4-star WR, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei): “It was a great game! I think my guy D.J. played phenomenal and Clemson played them well until the end. There was just a couple of plays there at the end that put ND on top.”

Justin Benton, 2023 4-star DE, Covington, Ga. (Newton): “I feel like Clemson was supposed to win the game. Obviously they were missing a lot of key parts but it was a great showing for their true freshman playing. I think that made a statement to all true freshmen that you will play at Clemson, and that really caught my attention.”

