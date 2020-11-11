Clemson player named preseason First-Team All-ACC

Clemson’s Aamir Simms was tabbed preseason first-team All-ACC on Wednesday by league media. Simms joins Marcquise Reed (2018) and Jaron Blossomgame (2016) as recent preseason All-ACC selections.

In addition to Simms, the preseason first-team includes Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), Sam Hauser (Virginia), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Jalen Johnson (Duke) and Chris Lykes (Miami). Simms finished fifth in preseason Player of the Year voting.

Simms is coming off of a third-team All-ACC season in 2019-20. He averaged career-highs in points (13.0) and rebounds (7.2) per game last season, while also leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists (78) and blocks (23).

He notched six 20-point games last year, while shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the floor and a career-high 40.0 percent from 3-point range. Simms earned ACC Player of the Week for his performance at North Carolina, leading the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals to help Clemson end its winless streak in Chapel Hill.

He followed that performance up with a career-high 25 points in a win over No. 3 Duke. Simms tallied one of his five double-doubles on the season with 10 boards against the Blue Devils.

Last year’s season ticket holders should have by now received instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville, 46

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 32

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications