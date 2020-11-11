Two-Minute Drill: Elliott explains why the running game struggled

Clemson ran for just 34 yards on 33 carries in its double-overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. It was one of the worst rushing performances by a Clemson team in the Dabo Swinney era.

The Tigers’ 34 yards tied for the second worst rushing performance since Swinney became the head coach 12 years ago. It is the worst performance by a Clemson offense on the ground since they had 34 yards in a loss at NC State in 2011.

Watch offensive coordinator Tony Elliott with the media following the 47-40 loss to the Irish.