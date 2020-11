It was a rocky night for the Clemson defense in Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame.

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) gave up 519 total yards in a 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame. The Irish were able to tie the game and force overtime thanks to a 53-yard completion near the end of regulation.

After the game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables explained what happened on the costly play.