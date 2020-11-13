CFP Committee weighing options for possible playoff postponement

The year 2020 has not disappointed.

Not only has it delivered a pandemic that took the NCAA Basketball Tournament away and suspended sports for more than two months already this year, but now it is putting the rest of the college football season in jeopardy.

With COVID-19 positivity cases rising all across the country, plus the addition of 15 suspended or canceled games, including four in the SEC, among the 59 scheduled this week, the College Football Playoff Committee is discussing the idea of postponing this year’s playoff.

Right now, the playoff is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021 with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl set to host the seminal games. The CFP National Championship Game is set for Jan. 11 in Miami.

“It is in a precarious position because college football is reflected right now on what we are seeing throughout this entire country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with cases continuing to rise,” ESPN College Football Playoff reporter Heather Dinich said on SportsCenter Friday.

Dinich says the CFP could be postponed, though she reports right now the Power 5 Commissioners’ goal is to just focus on the remainder of the regular season and get the games that are scheduled or rescheduled played.

There are no plans to change things at this time. However, there are ongoing discussions.

“The consensus amongst these commissioners is let’s try and get these games played that are on the schedule and crown a national champion on Jan. 11,” Dinich said. “But they are definitely talking about the possibility of pushing it back, knowing that things are fluid every day.”

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who was on SiriusXM radio on Friday, confirmed Dinich’s report.

“We have spent some time talking about that, but we have not come any closer on it,” he said. “But there is some latitude to postpone if that need should arise. The same is true with some of the New Year’s Six games, but I don’t know if I see us playing a championship game in February. But you just never know. These are unusual times and things that might otherwise not be acceptable have to be considered in this kind of circumstance.”

