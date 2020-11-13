Clemson a lock to make the cut for elite DL

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams, one of the top prospects at his position in the 2022 class, has a plan for when he will narrow down the large field of suitors in his recruitment.

“I’m dropping my top 10 on January 1st,” said Williams, who holds nearly 30 scholarship offers from major programs around the country.

Clemson, according to Williams, is a lock to make the cut for his top schools list.

“Clemson is going to be in there,” he said.

Williams, one of Clemson’s priority defensive end targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle, is high on the Tigers for a couple of reasons in particular.

“The relationship I have with the coaches and the things I hear about the campus and the staff,” he said.

Williams (6-5, 255) received an offer from Clemson on June 1 and continues to keep in touch with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall on a regular basis.

“I talk to Coach Hall almost every week,” Williams said.

Hall has told Williams, a top-50 national recruit, that the Tigers want him and would love for him to jump on board their 2022 recruiting class.

“He’s been telling me just keep grinding and keep doing what I’m doing, and commit to Clemson,” Williams said.

Looking ahead, Williams has circled two potential dates for when he may announce his commitment decision.

“I’m thinking about doing it August 23rd, 2021, or either June 29th, 2021,” he said.

June 29 is Williams’ birthday, while August 23 is the day his baby sister will turn two years old.

Williams named some other programs besides Clemson that will definitely be in his top 10 when he releases it on Jan. 1.

“Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Southern Cal, LSU,” he said. “They’ll all be in there for sure.”

Despite commanding a lot of attention from opposing offensive linemen, Williams is having a strong junior season for Hardaway High School. Through eight games, he is credited with 45 total tackles, including 11 for loss and 9.5 sacks, along with 23 quarterback hurries, a pass deflection, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“I’ve been doing solid,” Williams said. “I’m getting tripled and doubled a lot. But I’ve been doing solid and doing what I can do, doing my job. There’s always little things you can work on, but I think for the most part, I’ve been doing good.”

Williams is ranked as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the class of 2022 by Rivals, while he checks in as the No. 48 overall prospect in his class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

