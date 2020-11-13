Two-Minute Drill: Lawrence is back to normal

Other than some lingering after effects with his taste and smell, Trevor Lawrence feels great and normal following his bout with the coronavirus, which he tested positive for on Oct. 29.

The Clemson quarterback could not play in the Tigers’ last two games because of it, including last week’s double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. Lawrence was able to make the trip with his team to South Bend, Ind., but he watched the game from the sideline.

“It was definitely tough being on the sideline and not being able to play,” he said. “But I rather be there than be at home watching and just give any support I could offer, extra set of eyes, whatever it was, some help with D.J. (Uiagalelei) or whatever it may be. I am just glad I was there to be a part of it and be with the team.”