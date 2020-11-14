Former Tiger appreciates opportunity to walk at commencement

Tre Lamar admits it, Saturday was a little weird.

He and a couple hundred of his Clemson University classmates walked across the stage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville to complete their college experience. It was not all what he imagined when he came to Clemson as a freshman in 2016.

Clemson University will have held seven graduation ceremonies when the weekend is complete on Sunday. They had two on Friday, three on Saturday and two more on Sunday. The university had to move their May and August commencement ceremonies to this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely a process, but I am super thankful for Clemson providing me all the resources I needed to get here,” Lamar said. “I just had to put the work in, so I was super happy I was able to accomplish it.”

Lamar finished his football career at Clemson in 2018, helping the Tigers win a second national championship. He was also a member of their 2016 national championship team. However, despite all of the success he had on the football field, Saturday was the biggest reward.

“This is like culmination. The grand finale of everything I have been putting in,” he said. “I knew I wanted to attend this, at least. Not only just for the pictures and stuff like that, but just so my daughter, who is two, can see her dad graduate. That means a lot to me.

“So, getting here, that was a no brainer. I wanted to be here.”

Lamar said Saturday was a surreal feeling and some of the luster of graduating was lost because they had to wait so long. However, he does not feel robbed of a regular experience of graduation.

“But it definitely feels awesome now. It is the best feeling in the world,” he said. “I don’t feel robbed because some people are not doing graduation ceremonies. Clemson really afford us the opportunity to do this and fought for the right to do this. So, I appreciate it and just the fact we get to do it is an awesome opportunity for us.”

Lamar graduated with a business degree and is currently working in Charlotte as an IT recruiter. Due to injuries, he has retired from football.

“I just had some injuries and some stuff happened. It was a tough road,” he said. “I gave my all to it and I know I put forth all my effort, but it just did not pan out. But I was given all the tools needed to be successful in the business world, so I am going to pursue that right now.”

Lamar was a second-team AFCA All-American in 2018. He declared for the NFL Draft after completing his Clemson career with 159 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

“Just being in the locker room is what I am going to remember the most. Being around your guys,” the former linebacker said. “Those are your best friends in college. Those are guys that stay in touch with me to this day. So, that is what I remember. The dancing in the locker room and seeing Dabo (Swinney) dance, that is the stuff I will really remember.”

