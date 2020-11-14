It’s all falling into place for Potter

Plagued with injuries and mistakes throughout last week’s loss at Notre Dame, B.T. Potter did his best to help his team. The Clemson kicker made all four of field goal attempts, including kicks of 45 and 46 yards.

“It was a little bit sad, but I feel like coming in here this [Monday] morning, working out and everything, I feel like everybody is kind of just onto the next thing,” Potter said. “You can’t really just look back on last week or the next few weeks will be like that. You just gotta keep your eyes on the future and try to do whatever you can to win the next one.”

While Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame was hard to swallow, the kicker is no stranger to adversity on the field. Just a few games prior, Potter had all three of his field goal attempts against Miami batted down, including a 61-yarder that was recovered by Miami defender, D.J. Ivery, at the end of the first half for a 48-yard touchdown, keeping the hope of a hurricane win alive for just a few more drives.

“I mean when it happened, it kind of hurt, but you can’t blame it all on them [the o-line],” the kicker said. “I mean, I think it was a 62-yarder and I could have gotten more height on the ball, but at the end of the day, it’s just you got to control what you can control. You can’t do anything about the last kick, so you just have to move on to the next one. I trust in the line for sure and they’ve helped us out a lot this year.”

Despite the loss at Notre Dame, Potter had a record night. The junior, who shared the coaches special teams player of the game honors with his long snapper Jack Maddox, recorded a career-high four field goals out of four attempts and became the first Clemson kicker to complete four field goals in a game since Chandler Catanzaro in 2013.

“This season has been really fun for me,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fun. Me and Will [Swinney], the holder, and Jack [Maddox], my snapper, we’ve just grown together a lot. I think us being really close, that’s helped out a lot and just finding a form that I believe in, I feel like I’ve done good with that this year.”

After a record night, it all seems to be falling into place for the veteran kicker and moving forward from his first regular season loss of his Clemson career, Potter and his unit will continue looking ahead, one kick at a time.

“It’s just like coach [Dabo] Swinney always says, “from the inside out” and I feel like inside our locker room, we all know what we’re made out of, so [moving forward] just staying together through this and working together.”