ACC Remains Strong in Top Ten in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released on Sunday and the Atlantic Coast Conference has three teams in the top 10.
Clemson remains at No. 4 in this week’s rankings, with Notre Dame ranked No. 2 and Miami still at No. 9.
Amway Coaches Poll
|1
|Alabama
|6-0
|1545
|57
|1
|—
|1/3
|2
|Notre Dame
|8-0
|1468
|3
|2
|—
|2/10
|3
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1430
|2
|3
|—
|2/10
|4
|Clemson
|7-1
|1349
|0
|4
|—
|1/4
|5
|Florida
|5-1
|1232
|0
|5
|—
|3/9
|6
|Texas A&M
|5-1
|1230
|0
|6
|—
|6/20
|7
|Cincinnati
|7-0
|1168
|0
|7
|—
|6/22
|8
|Brigham Young
|8-0
|1100
|0
|8
|—
|8/23
|9
|Miami
|7-1
|987
|0
|9
|—
|7/NR
|10
|Indiana
|4-0
|983
|0
|10
|—
|10/NR
|11
|Georgia
|4-2
|879
|0
|11
|—
|3/11
|12
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|853
|0
|14
|2
|11/18
|13
|Oregon
|2-0
|849
|0
|12
|-1
|9/17
|14
|Oklahoma State
|5-1
|790
|0
|13
|-1
|6/19
|15
|Marshall
|7-0
|572
|0
|15
|—
|15/NR
|16
|Iowa State
|5-2
|543
|0
|16
|—
|16/NR
|17
|Oklahoma
|5-2
|492
|0
|18
|1
|3/NR
|18
|Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|485
|0
|17
|-1
|16/NR
|19
|Southern California
|2-0
|384
|0
|20
|1
|17/NR
|20
|Northwestern
|4-0
|362
|0
|23
|3
|20/NR
|21
|Auburn
|4-2
|317
|0
|21
|—
|7/NR
|22
|Liberty
|8-0
|305
|0
|22
|—
|22/NR
|23
|Texas
|5-2
|219
|0
|24
|1
|8/NR
|24
|North Carolina
|6-2
|153
|0
|NR
|2
|6/NR
|25
|UL Lafayette
|7-1
|137
|0
|NR
|2
|21/NR