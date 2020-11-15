ACC Remains Strong in Top Ten in Latest Coaches Poll

ACC Remains Strong in Top Ten in Latest Coaches Poll

Football

ACC Remains Strong in Top Ten in Latest Coaches Poll

By November 15, 2020 12:56 pm

By |

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released on Sunday and the Atlantic Coast Conference has three teams in the top 10.

Clemson remains at No. 4 in this week’s rankings, with Notre Dame ranked No. 2 and Miami still at No. 9.

Amway Coaches Poll 

1 Alabama 6-0 1545 57 1 1/3
2 Notre Dame 8-0 1468 3 2 2/10
3 Ohio State 3-0 1430 2 3 2/10
4 Clemson 7-1 1349 0 4 1/4
5 Florida 5-1 1232 0 5 3/9
6 Texas A&M 5-1 1230 0 6 6/20
7 Cincinnati 7-0 1168 0 7 6/22
8 Brigham Young 8-0 1100 0 8 8/23
9 Miami 7-1 987 0 9 7/NR
10 Indiana 4-0 983 0 10 10/NR
11 Georgia 4-2 879 0 11 3/11
12 Wisconsin 2-0 853 0 14 2 11/18
13 Oregon 2-0 849 0 12 -1 9/17
14 Oklahoma State 5-1 790 0 13 -1 6/19
15 Marshall 7-0 572 0 15 15/NR
16 Iowa State 5-2 543 0 16 16/NR
17 Oklahoma 5-2 492 0 18 1 3/NR
18 Coastal Carolina 7-0 485 0 17 -1 16/NR
19 Southern California 2-0 384 0 20 1 17/NR
20 Northwestern 4-0 362 0 23 3 20/NR
21 Auburn 4-2 317 0 21 7/NR
22 Liberty 8-0 305 0 22 22/NR
23 Texas 5-2 219 0 24 1 8/NR
24 North Carolina 6-2 153 0 NR 2 6/NR
25 UL Lafayette 7-1 137 0 NR 2 21/NR

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

The latest Associated Press college football poll was released on Sunday. Clemson remained No. 4 with no changes in the top eight. Miami fell to No. 12.  

More The Clemson Insider
Home