Friday Night Lights: Future Clemson stars shine in postseason play

A bunch of future Clemson stars shined in postseason action for their respective high school squads on Friday night.

Tigers receiver commit Will Taylor (pictured above), who plays quarterback for Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), guided his team to a 42-7 win vs. Summerville (Summerville, S.C.) in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs while throwing for 206 yards and scoring three total touchdowns. The two-sport standout, who is also committed to play baseball at Clemson, found the end zone on rushing scores of 15 and 9 yards in the second quarter before adding a 31-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

3rd and 5 on the SV 15 yd line. @willtaylor_10 keeps and and scores. @furkanu2021 kick is good.

SV 00

DF 07

2Q 6:56 pic.twitter.com/GPpTMoDdFy — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) November 14, 2020

@willtaylor_10 runs it in to the endzone and scores again. @furkanu2021 kick is good.

SV 07

DF 13

2Q 5:02 pic.twitter.com/u8zAtisjYm — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) November 14, 2020

One of Taylor’s fellow receiver commits in Clemson’s 2021 class, Troy Stellato, snagged a couple of touchdown passes to help Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to a 37-7 victory over Clewiston (Clewiston, Fla.) in the Region 4-4A quarterfinal matchup.

Despite playing only two quarters before being pulled with the score well in hand at halftime, Stellato recorded 86 yards receiving on three catches, including touchdown receptions of 27 and 52 yards in the first quarter.

In other action, Clemson running back commit Phil Mafah showcased his receiving skills out of the backfield with a 44-yard touchdown catch, helping Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) clinch the Region 4-7A title with a 37-0 shutout of Newton (Covington, Ga.).

Meanwhile, tight end pledge Jake Briningstool registered a strong performance Friday night with six receptions for 81 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, though his Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) team fell to Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) by a slim 31-28 margin in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Below are other scores from games involving Clemson commits on Friday night. Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider each week as we keep you updated on the performances of Clemson commits in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

Dacari Collins, WR, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) – 51-0 win vs. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, Ga.)

Cade Denhoff, DE, Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) – 41-0 win vs. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.), first round of Class 3A state playoffs

Andrew Mukuba, S, LBJ (Austin, Texas) – 61-0 win vs. Pleasanton (Pleasanton, Texas), Class 4A DI bi-district playoff

Dietrick Pennington, OL, Evangelical Christian (Cordova, Tenn.) — 14-13 OT win vs. Battleground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.), Division II-Class 3A quarterfinal

