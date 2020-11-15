Latest AP Poll

The latest Associated Press college football poll was released on Sunday.
Clemson remained No. 4 with no changes in the top eight. Miami fell to No. 12.
|1
|
|Alabama (6-0)
|1
|1,548 (60)
|2
|
|Notre Dame (8-0)
|2
|1,467 (1)
|3
|
|Ohio State (3-0)
|3
|1,445 (1)
|4
|
|Clemson (7-1)
|4
|1,355
|5
|
|Texas A&M (5-1)
|5
|1,240
|6
|
|Florida (5-1)
|6
|1,222
|7
|
|Cincinnati (7-0)
|7
|1,198
|8
|
|Brigham Young (8-0)
|8
|1,094
|
|9
|
|Indiana (4-0)
|10
|997
|10
|
|Wisconsin (2-0)
|13
|950
|11
|
|Oregon (2-0)
|11
|949
|12
|
|Miami (FL) (7-1)
|9
|940
|13
|
|Georgia (4-2)
|12
|824
|14
|
|Oklahoma State (5-1)
|14
|750
|15
|
|Coastal Carolina (7-0)
|15
|557
|15
|
|Marshall (7-0)
|16
|557
|17
|
|Iowa State (5-2)
|17
|498
|18
|
|Oklahoma (5-2)
|18
|497
|
|19
|
|Northwestern (4-0)
|23
|378
|20
|
|USC (2-0)
|20
|377
|21
|
|Liberty (8-0)
|22
|307
|22
|
|Texas (5-2)
|21
|296
|23
|
|Auburn (4-2)
|24
|187
|24
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
|25
|177
|25
|Tulsa (4-1)
|155