Latest AP Poll

Latest AP Poll

Football

Latest AP Poll

By November 15, 2020 2:05 pm

By |

The latest Associated Press college football poll was released on Sunday.

Clemson remained No. 4 with no changes in the top eight. Miami fell to No. 12.

1
Alabama (6-0) 1 SEC 1,548 (60)
2
Notre Dame (8-0) 2 ACC 1,467 (1)
3
Ohio State (3-0) 3 Big Ten 1,445 (1)
4
Clemson (7-1) 4 ACC 1,355
5
Texas A&M (5-1) 5 SEC 1,240
6
Florida (5-1) 6 SEC 1,222
7
Cincinnati (7-0) 7 American Athletic 1,198
8
Brigham Young (8-0) 8 IA Independents 1,094
ADVERTISEMENT
9
Indiana (4-0) 10 Big Ten 997
10
Wisconsin (2-0) 13 Big Ten 950
11
Oregon (2-0) 11 Pac-12 949
12
Miami (FL) (7-1) 9 ACC 940
13
Georgia (4-2) 12 SEC 824
14
Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 Big 12 750
15
Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 Sun Belt 557
15
Marshall (7-0) 16 Conference USA 557
17
Iowa State (5-2) 17 Big 12 498
18
Oklahoma (5-2) 18 Big 12 497
ADVERTISEMENT
19
Northwestern (4-0) 23 Big Ten 378
20
USC (2-0) 20 Pac-12 377
21
Liberty (8-0) 22 IA Independents 307
22
Texas (5-2) 21 Big 12 296
23
Auburn (4-2) 24 SEC 187
24
Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 25 Sun Belt 177
25 Tulsa (4-1) American Athletic 155

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home