ACC Announces Football Schedule Changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today a series of rescheduled ACC football games.

Miami’s home game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 21 and its game at Wake Forest on Saturday, November 28 will be rescheduled. The announcement follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

In order to accommodate the rescheduling of these games, below is a list of rescheduled games:

Saturday, Nov. 28

Wake Forest at Louisville (previously scheduled for Saturday, December 5)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Miami at Wake Forest (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 28)

Western Carolina at North Carolina (previously scheduled for Friday, December 11)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College (previously scheduled for Friday, November 27)

North Carolina at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, December 5)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 21) **

** This game will be played if Miami is not in the ACC Football Championship Game and if the result of the Georgia Tech at Miami game would not directly impact the determination of which two teams do play in the league championship game.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

—courtesy ACC Communications