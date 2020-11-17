Elite edge rusher ‘very high’ on Clemson

Cameron Lenhardt is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, regardless of position, and has a dozen Power Five scholarship offers to show for it as a high school sophomore.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., is the top-ranked prospect in his state and the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, Miami, Tennessee, Arkansas, West Virginia and Nebraska have all offered Lenhardt, who hopes to eventually add Clemson to that list.

“I think that would be amazing because Clemson was always like my dream school growing up,” Lenhardt told The Clemson Insider. “So, at that point, I’d be definitely very excited and happy.”

Clemson doesn’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year of high school, per Dabo Swinney’s program policy, but Lenhardt is certainly interested in the Tigers and says they stand well with him at this point in his recruiting process even though they haven’t yet offered.

“Very high,” he said of where Clemson stands.

Asked if there are any other schools standing out to him early on his recruitment, Lenhardt said, “Probably Penn State.”

“But it’s still very early for me, so I’m still waiting it out and waiting for more schools (to offer),” he added.

Lenhard doesn’t have to make his college decision anytime soon, with two years of high school still ahead of him. But when the time comes for him to render his commitment in the future, a couple of factors will play an especially important role in his college choice.

“I would say the family atmosphere, and my family is big on academics, so those two are going to have to play a part,” he said.

Lenhardt is a versatile defender off the edge who likes to get after the quarterback and feels he can bring a lot to the table for the program he ends up playing for at the next level.

“I can play defensive end and outside linebacker,” he said. “I’m doing multiple things this year – I’m dropping into the hole and I’m dropping into the wall. So, I think that I could definitely play outside linebacker and also bring the pass rush.”

