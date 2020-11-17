Tim Boyd was always smiling, and was always smiling proudly over his son

I was sad to hear the news of the passing of Tim Boyd on Tuesday afternoon.

Tim was a great guy. A fun guy. Like his son, Clemson All-American quarterback Tajh Boyd, he always had a smile on his face. I guess that is where Tajh gets it from.

In my line of work, you sometimes get to know the moms and dads of certain athletes, but never have I known a family dynamic like the Boyd’s in my 23 years as a sportswriter. All fathers love their sons and support them through it all. And though some dads may match Tim Boyd’s love for his two boys, Tajh and T.J., no father has loved and supported their sons more.

When I worked for IPTAY Media, I had the pleasure to get know Tim, Carla and T.J, along with Tajh. I saw Tim at almost every practice I went to. He always spoke to me and he always asked about my family, my Steelers and just about anything going on in my life in general.

He loved to joke around and more than anything he loved to talk about his sons.

Tajh of course was the first of a great line of quarterbacks who have led the Tigers back to national prominence. He went 32-8 as a starter from 2011-‘13. The 32 wins are tied for the most in the history of the Clemson program.

He led the Tigers to a 10-4 season in 2011 and to their first ACC Championship in 20 years. Tajh was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game that season and in 2012 was the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Tajh led the Tigers to a No. 9 ranking at the end of the 2012 season and then to a No. 7 ranking in 2013. He concluded his career with a win over Ohio State in the Orange Bowl, while completing a second straight 11-2 season.

Tajh Boyd ended his Clemson career holding just about every school passing record and a few in the ACC as well, including touchdowns passes and touchdown responsibilities.

And with each accomplishment, his dad was right there to witness it all. A retired Navy man, Tim, along with his wife, Carla, and their second son, T.J., followed Tajh to Clemson from Virginia. Tim wanted to be close to his son. He wanted to see his boy succeed at Clemson.

He did.

Tajh Boyd is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Clemson history and he is one of the football program’s loudest ambassadors today. Since his football career ended, Tajh came back to the Clemson area where he is working in the community and has started his life.

And like he was when Tajh suited up for the Tigers, Tim was just as proud of his son.

Tim Boyd passed away on Tuesday. And though I know Tajh, Carla, T.J and the rest of the family are hurting right now, I hope they can take some comfort in knowing Tim is looking down with a big smile on his face, just like he always has when he talked about his family.