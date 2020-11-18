Elite QB, top Clemson target ‘so excited’ for upcoming trip to Death Valley

Prospects are still not allowed to make unofficial or official visits to college campuses right now during the ongoing NCAA dead period, which has been in place since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prohibits in-person contact between coaches and recruits.

However, Ty Simpson – a priority Clemson target and one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2022 – plans to travel to Death Valley next Saturday, Nov. 28, to attend the Tigers’ game against Pittsburgh, not as a recruit but as a fan in the stands.

The four-star signal-caller from Westview High School in Martin, Tenn., last visited Clemson for its game against Florida State in October 2019, so he can’t wait to get back on campus next weekend and watch the Tigers play again.

“I’m so excited,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I wish it was tomorrow.”

Who will be making the trip to Clemson with Simpson?

“All my family,” he said.

Simpson (6-2, 185), a top-50 national prospect in his class per multiple recruiting services, likes what he has seen from the fourth-ranked Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) on the field this season and in recent years under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Their program knows how to win,” he said.

Simpson continues to stay in touch with Swinney, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and Clemson’s staff, and the coaches have made it clear how much they want him to be a Tiger.

“The coaches have been awesome,” he said. “Just asking me to join the program and be the guy for the ’22 class.”

Although recruiting visits remain banned because of the dead period, Simpson has made normal visits this season to take in games at Tennessee, Alabama and Ole Miss as a spectator amongst others in the crowds in order to check out some of the programs he is interested in.

As it stands now, several schools are sticking out to Simpson, who has collected close to 40 scholarship offers.

“I enjoy Ole Miss, Tennessee, Clemson, Bama, Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma,” he said when asked if he has any favorites in his recruitment.

At this point in his recruiting process, Simpson doesn’t know when he will narrow down his lengthy list of college suitors.

“I have no idea right now,” he said.

Simpson is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 39 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. ESPN considers him the second-best dual-threat signal-caller in his class as well and the No. 27 overall prospect, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class and the No. 32 overall prospect regardless of position.

