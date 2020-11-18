No father was ever prouder of their son than Tim Boyd

Football

The Clemson family suffered a big loss Tuesday when Tajh’s Boyd’s father Tim passed away. There was no bigger fan of Clemson or Tajh that Tim.

No father was ever prouder of their son than Tim. Our relationship started when we spoke during Tajh’s recruitment and we first met when I travelled to Virginia to cover Tajh’s commitment announcement.

For years Carla Boyd would ask me why I made that long trip and how I knew Tajh was going to announce for Clemson. The answer was Tim.

Just after Carla and Tim moved to Seneca I sat down in the Boyd’s new home for the following interview. I still remember the smile on Tim’s face as he showed me the trophies and other memorabilia Tajh had earned before he arrived at Clemson.

TCI would like to send our prayers to Tajh, T.J. and Carla.

Home