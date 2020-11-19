What you need to know? Seminoles lose another defensive tackle

Florida State defensive tackle Cory Durden joined the list of FSU football players who have opted out the rest of the 2020 football season. He posted his decision on social media Thursday afternoon.

With his Seminoles (2-6, 1-6 ACC) less than two days from playing No. 4 Clemson in Tallahassee, Durden decided he wanted to leave the program so he can focus on his health. He has not been at full health all season and has tallied just seven tackles and a half sack.

Durden’s departure is a big blow to the Seminoles’ defensive line, which has already lost All-American candidate Marvin Wilson for the season due to an injury. The senior said he had been quarantined twice during the pandemic.

Last week, Seminoles’ head coach Mike Norvell announced several players were either out for the season or leaving the team. Quarterback James Blackman will be transferring. Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry opted out and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor joined Wilson on the injured list for the rest of the season.

FSU also announced on Wednesday that quarterback Chubba Purdy, who made his first career start at NC State last week, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing collarbone surgery.

Purdy’s news, coupled with Blackman’s transfer, means the Seminoles are down to two scholarship quarterbacks … sophomore Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker.

Travis, who missed last week’s game at NC State due to injury, will likely start against the Tigers on Saturday. The sophomore leads the Seminoles in rushing yards with 469 and six touchdowns. He has also thrown for 864 yards and four scores while completing just 52.2 percent of his pass.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) has won the last five meetings between the teams since Florida State’s 23-17 overtime victory in 2014

The Seminoles lead the Tigers 20-13 in all-time meetings, but Clemson holds a 11-6 edge since ending an 11-game FSU series win streak in 2003.

Saturday marks the 28th time in the series’ 34- game history that at least one team has been ranked among the Top 25.

The teams met five times between 1970 and 1989 prior to FSU entering the ACC

FSU is 12-5 in previous meetings against Clemson in Tallahassee and is 17-11 versus the Tigers in ACC play.

The programs combined to win 11 straight ACC Atlantic Division titles from 2009-19

Clemson’s defense came away with four turnovers versus the Seminoles in last season’s game at Death Valley, as the Tigers became the 15th FBS program – and the first from the ACC – to reach the 750-win plateau.

In 2018, Clemson handed FSU its worse loss against an ACC opponent. The Tigers won the game 59-10. The 49-point victory tied for the largest margin of victory by any opponent at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has lost three straight games. The Seminoles have not lost four straight games in a season since 1975.

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame